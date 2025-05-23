Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's plea on airport contract

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Istanbul-headquartered firm Celebi against the Centre's order to revoke its security clearance.

After hearing submissions by the lawyers appearing for both sides, Justice Sachin Datta asked the petitioners namely Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, as well as the Centre, which is the defendant in the case, to file their written submissions by Monday.

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) had revoked the security clearance of Celebi, which is a private firm, after the Turkish govt extended diplomatic support to Pakistan in the latter's conflict against India. Turkey also condemned air strikes carried out by India at terror camps located in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Later, Celebi filed a petition in the Delhi HC challenging the BCAS order arguing that "vague" national security concerns were cited without reasoning.

"Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law," the company said in a filing.

"[The order] fails to disclose any specific or substantive reason except for a vague and general reference to 'national security'... (it) provides no reasons or justification," it added.

The BCAS, in its order, had said "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security."

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, had contended the BCAS' move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, defended the action, stating that there was an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.

Notably, the security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi employs more than 10,000 people in India and provides ground services at nine major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. It has been operating in the country for over 15 years. (With inputs from PTI)