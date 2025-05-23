IndiGo to restore 80 grounded planes by 2026; airfares may ease slightly

IndiGo is expected to return most of its grounded planes to service by early 2026, boosting its active fleet by nearly 80 aircraft in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), according to a report by The Economic Times. This increase is about twice the airline’s typical annual addition of 40 planes.

Grounded aircraft to rejoin operations

Currently, around 40 of IndiGo’s planes are grounded. With improved engine supply from Pratt & Whitney (PW) and longer engine life between repairs, approximately 30 of these will return to active service. The remaining 10 will be released back to lessors as their lease terms expire.

Will fares come down as capacity rises?

IndiGo’s current operating fleet stands at 434 aircraft. The planned expansion could help moderate airfares, which have remained elevated due to capacity constraints. However, aviation analysts caution that since some of the additional capacity will be used to launch new international routes, any drop in domestic fares may be limited.

Engine issues contribute to recent financial pressure

ALSO READ | IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost IndiGo’s financials have been strained due to engine-related groundings. The number of aircraft powered by PW’s geared turbofan engines and currently grounded has exceeded 40. Combined with high aviation turbine fuel prices, these issues led InterGlobe Aviation Ltd — IndiGo’s parent — to post a ₹987 crore consolidated loss in Q2 FY25, compared to a ₹189 crore profit in the same quarter the previous year.

Strong Q4 performance boosts annual outlook

Despite the Q2 setback, IndiGo posted its highest-ever consolidated net profit in Q4, with a 61.9 per cent year-on-year rise to ₹3,068 crore. Strong travel demand during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, an extended wedding season, fewer grounded planes, and better cost management contributed to the gains. For FY25 overall, IndiGo’s profit stood at ₹7,258 crore — an 11.2 per cent decline from FY24.

Rare defect detected in A320neo engines

Pratt & Whitney previously flagged a rare powder metal defect in engines used on A320neo aircraft, which could cause component cracking. In September, it announced that 600–700 engines would require detailed quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.

To mitigate the disruption, IndiGo extended leases on older A320ceo aircraft and secured both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft on wet lease agreements.