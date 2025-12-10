Delhi HC pulls up Centre over IndiGo crisis; orders passenger compensation

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for its inaction leading up to the recent IndiGo flight disruptions, and questioned how such a situation was allowed to snowball into chaos.

The court also directed IndiGo to compensate passengers for the distress caused.

A Bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a public interest litigation seeking refunds and assistance for affected passengers.

What did the court say about compensation and passenger distress?

The judges pointed out both the airline’s failure to manage operations and the government’s failure to intervene in time.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya told the airline that as far as compensation was concerned, the airline will have to “immediately start it as per the 2010 circular”. “What about the agony? Because they faced hostile staff… think of those who got stranded for a week… in these times, what is the impact on the economy which is unassessed?… (There has to be) compensation not only for cancellations but also other damages (for the passengers') sufferings and agony,” the court observed. What circular did the court rely on, and what did it direct the regulator to do? The court told IndiGo to comply with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular issued on August 6, 2010, which lays out compensation for passengers facing denied boarding, cancellations, or delays. It also directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure full compliance.

Why did the court question fare spikes by other airlines? Justice Gedela questioned how other carriers were allowed to exploit the situation. “If there is some crisis, how can the other airlines take advantage of it? How can it go to Rs 30,000-40,000… it’s like a pound of flesh, how can it happen?” What did the Bench ask the Centre about oversight and timing? During the proceedings, the Bench criticised the Centre for its lack of oversight. Addressing Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the DGCA and the Civil Aviation Ministry, Chief Justice Upadhyaya asked why such a situation precipitated.

“Why did such a situation precipitate?… it is not a question of individual passengers being stranded… The question is, loss to the economy… All these steps have been taken once the crisis erupted… question is, why, at all, this crisis arose, and what have you been doing?” the court said. What did the Centre say about FDTL compliance and IndiGo’s role? ASG Sharma said airlines were repeatedly given extensions to implement the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, but IndiGo failed to comply even after the deadline of November 1. “… When November 1 came, other airlines fell in line, this one (IndiGo) did not,” he said, adding that “It was going smoothly until this turbulence hit, they hit an air pocket because of their ineptitude.”

Why did the court question DGCA’s response, and what enforcement did it seek? The Chief Justice questioned the regulator’s passivity. “It (flight duty time limitations) was to be implemented by November 1… in case of failure (to implement) by these airlines, are you helpless? If they failed to come true to their assurance, what did you do?… What action could you take against them for those not adhering?… They ought to have recruited an adequate number of pilots… You (DGCA) say you’ve been monitoring it… if they did not recruit enough pilots, what action can be taken in such a case, if they are not giving correct figures of pilots?”

What steps did the Centre cite on airfares and legal powers? The Centre told the court that to curb excessive airfares following the cancellations, it issued a directive on December 6 imposing fare caps. It added that, for the first time, it had invoked Section 8 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam (formerly the Aircraft Act), which empowers the government to issue directions to the DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau on matters including regulatory oversight. What was IndiGo’s defence, and what are the next dates to watch? Representing IndiGo, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi said the airline had implemented the new FDTL rules on November 1, but disruptions were caused by “a multitude of factors, including a technical glitch (and) adverse weather conditions in North India… for reasons beyond our control.”