IndiGo cancels multiple flights again, passengers stranded amid disruptions

Passengers with luggage are left with unresolved issues and incomplete flight information, with marginal assistance from the helpline service

Earlier today, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent, up from an earlier order of 5 per cent | (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
The IndiGo flight fiasco continues as 10 departing flights got cancelled at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, as per the reports till 8 am on Wednesday. The passengers are left stranded amid flight disruptions and cancellations. Their facilitation is being taken care of.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have also been facing flight disruptions. Passengers with luggage are left with unresolved issues and incomplete flight information, with marginal assistance from the helpline service.

Earlier today, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent, up from an earlier order of 5 per cent, citing the necessity to "stabilise the airline's operations". The airline is ordered to continue covering its usual destinations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) conducted surprise and thorough inspections of some airports with heavy air traffic on Tuesday.

Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, visited the Mumbai airport while assuring people that "things are in control."

"Things are in control. We discussed with all the stakeholders, especially the airport operators and ATC control managers. Major affected sectors of the flight delays domestically are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Lucknow. A lot of improvements also took place," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, he also said that 780 bags are at the airport and are set to be returned to passengers, with 90 of them being dispatched by tomorrow.

"780 pieces of baggage are available at the airport, and 90% of them will be dispatched to the people by tomorrow," he added.

Additionally, airports are giving notifications to passengers 6 hours prior to cancellations so they don't have to come to the airport.

According to the union minister, IndiGo CEO Elbers has confirmed that the airline has confirmed 100 per cent of its refunds for flights affected till 6th December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiGo crisisIndiGo AirlinesCivil Aviation MinistryAviation

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

