Dense fog disrupts flights as IndiGo and Air India cancel services

Dense winter fog disrupted air travel in north India, forcing IndiGo and Air India to cancel flights as the IMD issued a red alert over near-zero visibility.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Winter has announced its arrival in north India with dense fog causing massive disruptions to flight operations out of Delhi, even as IndiGo and Air India scrapped several flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad due to adverse weather conditions.
 
IndiGo cancelled around 149 flights for Friday and Saturday, as per its website. On Friday morning, IndiGo’s post on X stated that Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar were affected locations due to chilly winter air and fog. Flights on various routes, including some popular ones like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Nagpur and Delhi-Hyderabad, among others, were cancelled.
 
IndiGo and Air India had issued travel advisories on X citing the weather department’s notice on low visibility and fog situation in north and northeast India. “We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations. Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings,” IndiGo said in a statement early Friday morning.
 
An Air India advisory notified of the weather department’s prediction of dense fog in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India tomorrow, “which may affect flight schedules, with likely cascading effects across our network.”
 
The airline highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative that allows passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any additional payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without penalty.
 
The situation is unlikely to improve with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert on Friday, warning of major disruptions to road, rail, and air traffic. Visibility dropped to zero metres at several locations across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
 
On Friday, dense to very dense fog prevailed at a few places in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.
 
Meanwhile, online travel operator Cleartrip hasn’t seen a high level of cancellations, noting that these updates are predictable delays common during the annual December weather window.
 
“As we prepare for this regular irregular operation annually, our planning helped us manage the recent aviation crisis efficiently,” said Priyaah Sundaraam, vice-president, head of customer experience and fulfilment at Cleartrip.
 
“We scaled up our capacity, deployed a stretch schedule, and prioritised calls, ensuring our communication remained highly proactive. This focus on readiness allowed us to provide timely rebooking and refund clarity when the entire industry was disrupted. Furthermore, compared to the same time last year, we have seen a significant 100 per cent growth in travellers opting for our offerings, Cleartrip Flex and Cleartrip Flexmax, in addition to third-party travel insurance, demonstrating that customers are increasingly looking to safeguard themselves against last-minute disruption.”
 
SaffronStays, a network of private luxury villas, highlighted that bookings for hill stations and Goa have been severely impacted due to disruptions of flights caused by fog in the NCR region and the recent pilot shortage issues, which are yet to be resolved.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

