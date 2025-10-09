Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

Additionally, IndiGo has recently announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai, effective October 26, 2025

indigo airlines, indigo
The UK-India corridor is a high-potential market, driven by strong economic ties between the two nations and an ever-expanding Indian diaspora in the UK (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndiGo will soon increase the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester, strengthening connectivity to the United Kingdom, as per IndiGo's official statement.

IndiGo's service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline's long-haul debut on July 1, 2025. Encouraged by the positive response to these flights and strong demand for travel between India and the UK, last week, IndiGo announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15, 2025.

Additionally, IndiGo has recently announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai, effective October 26, 2025. Responding to strong booking momentum, IndiGo will now further enhance its Winter capacity to Manchester, with the Delhi - Manchester - Delhi service going from 4x to 5x weekly starting November 15, 2025, and the frequency on the Mumbai - Manchester - Mumbai route increasing from 3x to 4x weekly from November 17, 2025. This represents a further increase of 28% in non-stop capacity between India and Manchester.

According to the statement, these routes are currently or will be operated using IndiGo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature enhanced comfort, efficiency, and reliability for long-haul travel.

The UK-India corridor is a high-potential market, driven by strong economic ties between the two nations and an ever-expanding Indian diaspora in the UK. There is significant demand from the corporates, tourists, students and people visiting friends and family. This opportunity aligns with IndiGo's broader vision of connecting India to key destinations around the globe, offering affordable fares, reliable operations, and seamless connectivity.

Aligned with IndiGo's aim to make travel between the UK and India more accessible than ever, this frequency addition will offer customers greater flexibility, improved connectivity, and more travel options, the statement read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA seeks funding, powers like global peers to strengthen oversight

British Airways plans third London-Delhi flight to boost air connectivity

DGCA seeks Boeing response after emergency system glitch on Air India jet

FIP seeks comprehensive DGCA inspection of Boeing 787's electric systems

DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo Airlinesflightsaviation sector in IndiaAviation industryInterGlobe Aviation

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story