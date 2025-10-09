IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

IndiGo will soon increase the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester, strengthening connectivity to the United Kingdom, as per IndiGo's official statement.

IndiGo's service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline's long-haul debut on July 1, 2025. Encouraged by the positive response to these flights and strong demand for travel between India and the UK, last week, IndiGo announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15, 2025.

Additionally, IndiGo has recently announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai, effective October 26, 2025. Responding to strong booking momentum, IndiGo will now further enhance its Winter capacity to Manchester, with the Delhi - Manchester - Delhi service going from 4x to 5x weekly starting November 15, 2025, and the frequency on the Mumbai - Manchester - Mumbai route increasing from 3x to 4x weekly from November 17, 2025. This represents a further increase of 28% in non-stop capacity between India and Manchester.