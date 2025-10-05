Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / RAT deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane, aircraft lands safely

RAT deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane, aircraft lands safely

Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deploys automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. It uses wind speed to generate emergency power

Air India

Air India said it has cancelled its Birmingham-Delhi flight as the aircraft has been grounded for inspection. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

The operating crew of Air India's Amritsar-Birmingham flight reported that the Boeing 787's Ram Air Turbine (RAT) unexpectedly deployed during the final approach on October 4, but the aircraft landed safely, the airline said on Saturday.

RAT deploys automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. It uses wind speed to generate emergency power.

Air India said it has cancelled its Birmingham-Delhi flight as the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 4 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham," the Tata Group-owned Air India said in a statement.

 

The airline, however, did not share specific details, including the number of people on board.

Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the passengers, Air India said in the statement.

It may be mentioned here that both engine or hydraulic/ electrical failure or software malfunction are also being cited as among the several probable causes of the Air India Boeing 787 plane crash in June this year.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 persons who were onboard the plane.

India's aircraft accident bureau, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is probing the crash.

The AAIB in its preliminary report in July this year said that the engine fuel control switches of the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 plane were cut off seconds after lift off, with one of the pilots asking the other why did he cut off, and the latter responding saying he did not do so, according to AAIB.

In its 15-page preliminary report on the crash, which happened within around 30 seconds of the plane lifting off, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the fuel control switches were switched on later, but the deceleration in one of the engines could not be stopped.

US aircraft maker Boeing has maintained silence on one of the deadliest air crashes in India in the last three decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Aviation industry India airlines

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

