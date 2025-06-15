DGCA curbs Char Dham chopper flights post-crash, steps up surveillance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday said it has already reduced the frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham in Uttarakhand and is carrying out enhanced surveillance amid a spate of recent incidents during the pilgrimage season.

The regulator’s statement came after an Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter crashed earlier in the day while flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi. The helicopter went down near Gaurikund shortly after takeoff, killing five passengers, an infant, and the pilot.

Fifth accident in five weeks Sunday’s crash marks the fifth helicopter-related incident in the Char Dham region in just over a month, raising urgent questions about operational discipline and safety compliance in difficult terrain. It also follows the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 aircraft near Ahmedabad that killed over 265 people. “As a precautionary measure, DGCA has already reduced frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham, is carrying out the enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action,” the regulator said in its statement. Recent incidents raise alarm On June 7, a private AW119 helicopter crash-landed shortly after takeoff from Sirsi. The pilot managed to land safely on a road near Badasu village, and there were no injuries.

Earlier, on May 17, an Aiims-Rishikesh-operated heli-ambulance suffered tail damage during an attempted landing at Kedarnath. The pilot, doctor, and nurse onboard were unharmed despite the aircraft being damaged. On May 12, a helicopter’s rotor blade struck a vehicle at the Badrinath helipad, sparking protests from local priests. No casualties were reported. The most serious of the earlier incidents occurred on May 8, when a helicopter en route to Gangotri crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Five pilgrims and the pilot were killed, while one person survived with critical injuries. Surveillance and operator suspensions In a separate statement issued on June 9, the DGCA said the spate of occurrences “underscored the necessity for further strengthening the safety oversight” of Char Dham operations. It said investigations were underway into each incident to determine causes ranging from mechanical failures to weather conditions.

“DGCA has a zero-tolerance policy for safety violations,” the regulator reiterated in the June 9 communication. It added that “special audits/enhanced surveillance” of operators had been ordered and that operations would be curtailed if needed. The DGCA is also monitoring live camera feeds from Kedarnath provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). In early June, it suspended two helicopter operators for failing to comply with parking protocols. Another charter operator had been suspended in May for safety violations. OGE-only flights mandated All operators flying to Char Dham have now been instructed to operate only under out-of-ground-effect (OGE) conditions until further notice.