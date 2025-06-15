Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA curbs Char Dham chopper flights post-crash, steps up surveillance

DGCA curbs Char Dham chopper flights post-crash, steps up surveillance

A helicopter, operating from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, went down near Gaurikund shortly after takeoff, killing seven passengers, including an infant and the pilot

Kedarnath helicopter crash
Security personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday said it has already reduced the frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham in Uttarakhand and is carrying out enhanced surveillance amid a spate of recent incidents during the pilgrimage season.
 
The regulator’s statement came after an Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter crashed earlier in the day while flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi. The helicopter went down near Gaurikund shortly after takeoff, killing five passengers, an infant, and the pilot.   
 
The crash will be investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the DGCA confirmed. 
 
Fifth accident in five weeks
 
Sunday’s crash marks the fifth helicopter-related incident in the Char Dham region in just over a month, raising urgent questions about operational discipline and safety compliance in difficult terrain. It also follows the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 aircraft near Ahmedabad that killed over 265 people.
 
“As a precautionary measure, DGCA has already reduced frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham, is carrying out the enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action,” the regulator said in its statement.
 
Recent incidents raise alarm
 
On June 7, a private AW119 helicopter crash-landed shortly after takeoff from Sirsi. The pilot managed to land safely on a road near Badasu village, and there were no injuries.
 
Earlier, on May 17, an Aiims-Rishikesh-operated heli-ambulance suffered tail damage during an attempted landing at Kedarnath. The pilot, doctor, and nurse onboard were unharmed despite the aircraft being damaged.
 
On May 12, a helicopter’s rotor blade struck a vehicle at the Badrinath helipad, sparking protests from local priests. No casualties were reported.
 
The most serious of the earlier incidents occurred on May 8, when a helicopter en route to Gangotri crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Five pilgrims and the pilot were killed, while one person survived with critical injuries. 
Surveillance and operator suspensions
 
In a separate statement issued on June 9, the DGCA said the spate of occurrences “underscored the necessity for further strengthening the safety oversight” of Char Dham operations. It said investigations were underway into each incident to determine causes ranging from mechanical failures to weather conditions.
 
“DGCA has a zero-tolerance policy for safety violations,” the regulator reiterated in the June 9 communication. It added that “special audits/enhanced surveillance” of operators had been ordered and that operations would be curtailed if needed.
 
The DGCA is also monitoring live camera feeds from Kedarnath provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). In early June, it suspended two helicopter operators for failing to comply with parking protocols. Another charter operator had been suspended in May for safety violations.
 
OGE-only flights mandated
 
All operators flying to Char Dham have now been instructed to operate only under out-of-ground-effect (OGE) conditions until further notice.
 
Operating in OGE conditions means helicopters must fly and hover at altitudes where they do not benefit from the additional lift generated near the ground. This standard is crucial for safety in mountainous and high-altitude terrains like Char Dham.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

DGCA ramps up inspections of Boeing 787 jets following Air India crash

Boeing sees need for 43,600 new aircrafts, cautions on slow output

Miracle within tragedy: Aviation expert on lone survivor of A-I plane crash

N Chandrasekaran pledges full transparency in Air India crash probe

Topics :DGCAHelicoptersKedarnath

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story