Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Pilots union accuses DGCA of defying court orders on flight duty time

Pilots union accuses DGCA of defying court orders on flight duty time

Federation of Indian Pilots warns of contempt plea after DGCA relaxes night duty limits under new flight duty time norms despite High Court directions

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash
The DGCA has not yet issued a public statement on the matter. | File Image
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Tuesday accused the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of “wilful disobedience” of the Delhi High Court’s orders, alleging that the regulator’s reported relaxation of night duty limits for pilots under the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms violates its own affidavit and undertaking before the court.
 
The new FDTL norms, scheduled to take effect from November 1, originally limited pilots to two landings between midnight and 6 am, with a maximum duty period of 10 hours during this window. However, the DGCA has now reportedly allowed three landings if a pilot’s duty falls between midnight and 1:55 am or between 5 am and 6 am, provided the pilot is subsequently rested for double the length of duty hours. The change was reportedly made following requests from airlines citing operational constraints.
 
FIP calls change contempt of court
 
Representing over 6,000 pilots and aviation professionals across India, FIP said the relaxation amounts to contempt of court as the DGCA had committed before the Delhi High Court that the new FDTL rules—formally known as the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) 2024 rules—would be implemented strictly from November 1.
 
“The DGCA is thus bound by its own solemn undertaking and the directions of the Honourable Court. Any decision to extend, defer, or modify the implementation of CAR 2024 without the leave of the Honourable High Court would be contrary to law, in breach of judicial assurance, and tantamount to wilful disobedience of the Court’s orders,” FIP said in its letter to the DGCA.
 
The pilots’ body has asked the regulator to withdraw any communication granting relaxation to airlines and to reaffirm within 48 hours that the CAR 2024 norms will be enforced exactly as per the timelines recorded in the court’s orders dated February 24 and April 7. FIP warned that it would initiate contempt proceedings if the DGCA failed to comply.
 
Rules aimed at reducing pilot fatigue
 
The revised FDTL framework was designed to address long-standing concerns about pilot fatigue, especially during late-night operations when alertness levels are typically lowest. It was one of the key safety reforms introduced following years of consultation with airlines, pilot unions, and safety experts.
 
The DGCA has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi airport can increase annual passenger handling capacity to 130 mn

Pilots' body urges DGCA to revoke extended duty hours for Dreamliner crew

Direct Kolkata-Guangzhou flights resume after four-year suspension

Aviation ministry to review performance of training organisations soon

Govt plans seamless immigration for hub airports to aid global connectivity

Topics :DGCAflightsPilots

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story