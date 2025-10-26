Direct Kolkata-Guangzhou flights resume after four-year suspension

After a hiatus of over four years, direct flights between Kolkata and China's Guangzhou city will resume on Sunday, with the first one scheduled to take off at 10 pm, said an official at the NSCBI airport here.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

Following recent diplomatic initiatives, private carrier IndiGo said it will resume services to China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou with daily, non-stop flights, starting October 26.

"The first flight is scheduled to leave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 pm today," the official said.