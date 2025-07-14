DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday directed all Indian airlines to inspect the fuel switches on Boeing aircraft, including the 787 and 737 models. The aim is to identify any issues with the locking mechanism of these switches.

The DGCA issued the order after learning that several Indian and international airlines had already started carrying out their own checks of the fuel switches. According to a Reuters report, the Air India Group began inspecting the fuel switches on its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft over the weekend. So far, no faults have been detected.

ALSO READ: DGCA pulled up Air India Express over Airbus engine rule violations: Report Earlier, Etihad Airways instructed its engineers to examine the locking mechanism of the fuel control switches in its Boeing 787 aircraft, according to engineering work instructions reviewed by The Economic Times. Sources familiar with the matter said Singapore Airlines has also begun similar checks. This move comes even though both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have stated that the fuel switch locks on these aircraft are safe. As the Boeing 787 is manufactured in the United States, many countries typically adopt FAA standards to ensure safety and regulatory alignment. However, airlines and regulators have the authority to take any additional steps they believe are necessary to maintain flight safety.

Crash linked to switch position The DGCA order comes more than a month after Air India flight AI 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, making it one of the worst aviation tragedies in India’s recent history. A preliminary investigation into last month’s Air India crash revealed that the aircraft’s fuel control switches were moved from the “run” position to “cutoff” just before the crash. This action cut off fuel supply to both engines, causing them to stop. The report was issued on Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. It further stated that the pilots appeared confused by the change in switch settings, which led to a loss of engine thrust shortly after takeoff.

Safeguards on jets AIR India Crash: Did a fuel switch error bring down the Dreamliner? On aircraft like the Boeing 787, the fuel control switches are located below the thrust levers and are fitted with safety features such as metal locks and protective guards to prevent accidental shutdown. These measures were introduced by manufacturers after past incidents involving unintended fuel shutoff in older aircraft models. The investigation report mentions that the FAA had issued an information bulletin in 2018 warning about possible disengagement of the locking mechanism on fuel control switches. However, Air India told investigators it did not carry out the recommended checks, stating they were “advisory and not mandatory.”