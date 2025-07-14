Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft

DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft

A month after Air India crash, DGCA has asked all airlines to inspect Boeing 737 and 787 fuel switches for locking faults

Air India
The aim of the check is to identify any issues with the locking mechanism of these switches. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday directed all Indian airlines to inspect the fuel switches on Boeing aircraft, including the 787 and 737 models. The aim is to identify any issues with the locking mechanism of these switches.
 
The DGCA issued the order after learning that several Indian and international airlines had already started carrying out their own checks of the fuel switches. According to a Reuters report, the Air India Group began inspecting the fuel switches on its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft over the weekend. So far, no faults have been detected.
 
Earlier, Etihad Airways instructed its engineers to examine the locking mechanism of the fuel control switches in its Boeing 787 aircraft, according to engineering work instructions reviewed by The Economic Times. Sources familiar with the matter said Singapore Airlines has also begun similar checks. 
 
This move comes even though both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have stated that the fuel switch locks on these aircraft are safe.
 
As the Boeing 787 is manufactured in the United States, many countries typically adopt FAA standards to ensure safety and regulatory alignment. However, airlines and regulators have the authority to take any additional steps they believe are necessary to maintain flight safety.

Crash linked to switch position

The DGCA order comes more than a month after Air India flight AI 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, making it one of the worst aviation tragedies in India’s recent history.
 
A preliminary investigation into last month’s Air India crash revealed that the aircraft’s fuel control switches were moved from the “run” position to “cutoff” just before the crash. This action cut off fuel supply to both engines, causing them to stop. The report was issued on Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
 
It further stated that the pilots appeared confused by the change in switch settings, which led to a loss of engine thrust shortly after takeoff.

Safeguards on jets

On aircraft like the Boeing 787, the fuel control switches are located below the thrust levers and are fitted with safety features such as metal locks and protective guards to prevent accidental shutdown. These measures were introduced by manufacturers after past incidents involving unintended fuel shutoff in older aircraft models. 
 
The investigation report mentions that the FAA had issued an information bulletin in 2018 warning about possible disengagement of the locking mechanism on fuel control switches. However, Air India told investigators it did not carry out the recommended checks, stating they were “advisory and not mandatory.”
 
Air India had previously replaced the throttle control module in 2019 and again in 2023. A certified engineer explained that in newer aircraft like the Boeing 787, the throttle module and fuel control switches are part of the same quadrant. Therefore, replacing the module would also involve changing the fuel switches.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India crash probe: US FAA and Boeing notify fuel switch locks are safe

Premium

Aviation safety: Key findings from India's last three major air crashes

Air India crash: UK air investigators reviewing' preliminary safety report

Air India says will review preliminary plane crash report with pilots

Pilots' group ALPA India seeks fair, fact-based probe into AI plane crash

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaDGCAAviationBoeing 737BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story