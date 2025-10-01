Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA releases first ranking of flying schools, none achieve top grade

DGCA releases first ranking of flying schools, none achieve top grade

Out of the 35 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), 13 got 'B' and 22 received 'C' rankings, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

DGCA
Those having a score of 85 per cent and above are classified as 'A+' and those with score of 70 per cent to less than 85 per cent are categorised as 'A'.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aviation regulator DGCA has come out with its first-ever ranking of flying training organisations in the country, and none of the 35 organisations in the list have managed to get top ratings of 'A+' and 'A'.

Out of the 35 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), 13 got 'B' and 22 received 'C' rankings, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Operational aspects, FTO performance, safety standards, compliance standards and assistance to students are taken into consideration for evaluating the FTOs under four categories.

Those having a score of 85 per cent and above are classified as 'A+' and those with score of 70 per cent to less than 85 per cent are categorised as 'A'.

FTOs having a score of less than 70 per cent to 50 per cent are in 'B' category and those with a score below 50 per cent are in the 'C' category.

According to the regulator, 5 FTOs were excluded from the current rankings as 4 of them were yet to complete 18 months of operations and 1 FTO's approval was not valid as on August 31.

"FTOs falling under category 'C' will receive a notice from DGCA for self-analysis towards improvement of their performance," the watchdog said in a public notice along with the list released on Tuesday.

There are 13 FTOs in category 'B' -- Chimes Aviation Academy, SVKM's NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Shirpur, Bihar Flying Club, Orient Flights Aviation Academy, Skynex Aero Pvt Ltd, FSTC Flying School Pvt Ltd, Patiala Aviation Club, Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation and Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Ltd, as per the list.

Others in this category are Nagpur Flying Club, National Flying Training Institute, Banasthali Vidyapith Gliding and Flying Club and Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology.

Dunes Aviation Academy, Garg Aviations Ltd, The Bombay Flying Club, Chetak Aviation, Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt Ltd, Academy of Carver Aviation Pvt Ltd, Ambitions Flying Club Pvt Ltd, Flytech Aviation Academy, Indian Flying Academy, Sha-Shib Flying Academy, Government Aviation Training Institute, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), Redbird Flight Training Academy and Telangana State Aviation Academy have received 'C' rating.

Other entities that are in the 'C' category are Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd, Falcon Aviation Academy, Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd, Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Ltd, The Gujarat Flying Club, The Madhya Pradesh Flying Club Ltd, Pioneer Flying Academy Pvt Ltd and Blue Ray Aviation Pvt Ltd.

FTOs provide training for pilots and other aviation professionals.

The rankings will be published biannually, and the next one will be issued on April 1, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA proposes easing aircraft leasing conditions in boost for IndiGo

Air India, Airbus set up joint venture pilot training facility in Haryana

Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card for foreign travellers from Oct 1

Airport passenger traffic likely to hit post-Covid low in FY26: Icra

Premium

Airport operators, AAI flag concerns over proposed service quality norms

Topics :Aviation NewsDirectorate General of Civil Aviation

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story