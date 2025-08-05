Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapses

DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapses

DGCA suspends Akasa Air's Captain Kunal Khajuria for six months for procedural violations during a pilot skill test; retest ordered and examiner training mandated

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines
premium
Akasa’s fleet expansion has also slowed due to delayed deliveries from Boeing. | Photo: Bloomberg
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Captain Kunal Khajuria, one of Akasa Air’s designated examiners (DEs), for six months for violating rules during a pilot skill test, Business Standard has learnt.
 
An order issued on July 29 stated: “Suspension of DE approval of Capt. Kunal Khajuria is hereby ordered for a period of six (06) months, effective from the date of this order.” The action followed a formal complaint by Akasa’s director of training, Captain Sewak Singh Khosa, and was based on findings from a personal hearing and detailed review of a check session conducted by Khajuria.
 
The regulator found significant procedural deviations during the skill test of trainee pilot Captain Sanjeev Panwar, conducted by Khajuria. It declared the test “null and void” and directed a retest by a qualified examiner under the observation of a type-rated flight operations inspector (FOI).
 
The DGCA stated: “Captain Kunal Khajuria is hereby warned to adhere to the regulatory compliances and regulatory standards in future.”
 
Before he can resume examiner duties, Khajuria must undergo a mandatory Designated Examiner Indoctrination Course and a standardisation check with a DGCA-approved FOI, the order mentioned. 
 
Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standard's queries on this matter.
 
The newspaper reported last month that Akasa Air’s standalone net loss surged 18.7 per cent to ₹1,983 crore in FY25, amid rising employee, maintenance and airport costs, along with forex losses.
 
Moreover, the airline has witnessed a string of high-level departures in recent months. Vice-president (in-flight services) Ajit Bhagchandani recently resigned. In May, Business Standard reported the exit or notice-period status of three other senior executives: Rishabh Dev (head of long-term operations and strategy), Amol Mane (vice-president, aircraft acquisition and leasing), and Vineet Mishra (deputy general manager, catering).
 
Akasa’s fleet expansion has also slowed due to delayed deliveries from Boeing. From 36 weekly flights in August 2022, the airline grew rapidly to 945 by June 2023. However, in the two years since, it has added only 125 more weekly flights — a modest 13.2 per cent growth, reaching 1,070 services by June 2025.
 
Of the 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it has ordered, just 30 have joined the fleet, with only six added in the past 12 months. This delay has left a large portion of its pilot workforce underutilised. While the airline currently has 775 pilots, only 78 per cent are flying, though Akasa expects full utilisation by the end of the year.
 
Despite these setbacks, Akasa maintains that its financial performance is aligned with its long-term strategy. “Running an airline is a business of fixed costs and needs some scale before we turn profitable,” a spokesperson said in June. The airline also said it remains net cash positive at the operating level and is targeting another 40 per cent growth in available seat kilometres (ASKs) this fiscal.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai airport logs flat passenger growth at 13.6 mn in June quarter

Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical issue

Air India's Dreamliner aborts takeoff at IGI airport due to technical issue

Aviation watchdog DGCA finds 263 lapses at Indian airlines in annual audit

World's biggest passenger jet, Airbus A380, is becoming costly to maintain

Topics :Akasa AirDGCAAviation industry

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story