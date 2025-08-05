DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Captain Kunal Khajuria, one of Akasa Air’s designated examiners (DEs), for six months for violating rules during a pilot skill test, Business Standard has learnt.

An order issued on July 29 stated: “Suspension of DE approval of Capt. Kunal Khajuria is hereby ordered for a period of six (06) months, effective from the date of this order.” The action followed a formal complaint by Akasa’s director of training, Captain Sewak Singh Khosa, and was based on findings from a personal hearing and detailed review of a check session conducted by Khajuria.

The regulator found significant procedural deviations during the skill test of trainee pilot Captain Sanjeev Panwar, conducted by Khajuria. It declared the test “null and void” and directed a retest by a qualified examiner under the observation of a type-rated flight operations inspector (FOI). The DGCA stated: “Captain Kunal Khajuria is hereby warned to adhere to the regulatory compliances and regulatory standards in future.” ALSO READ: Indian airlines reported 183 aircraft defects till July 21: Govt Before he can resume examiner duties, Khajuria must undergo a mandatory Designated Examiner Indoctrination Course and a standardisation check with a DGCA-approved FOI, the order mentioned.

Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standard's queries on this matter. The newspaper reported last month that Akasa Air’s standalone net loss surged 18.7 per cent to ₹1,983 crore in FY25, amid rising employee, maintenance and airport costs, along with forex losses. Moreover, the airline has witnessed a string of high-level departures in recent months. Vice-president (in-flight services) Ajit Bhagchandani recently resigned. In May, Business Standard reported the exit or notice-period status of three other senior executives: Rishabh Dev (head of long-term operations and strategy), Amol Mane (vice-president, aircraft acquisition and leasing), and Vineet Mishra (deputy general manager, catering).

Akasa’s fleet expansion has also slowed due to delayed deliveries from Boeing. From 36 weekly flights in August 2022, the airline grew rapidly to 945 by June 2023. However, in the two years since, it has added only 125 more weekly flights — a modest 13.2 per cent growth, reaching 1,070 services by June 2025. Of the 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it has ordered, just 30 have joined the fleet, with only six added in the past 12 months. This delay has left a large portion of its pilot workforce underutilised. While the airline currently has 775 pilots, only 78 per cent are flying, though Akasa expects full utilisation by the end of the year.