IndiGo ops stabilise with 1,800+ flights, ₹827 cr refunds: Top updates

IndiGo has claimed that its operations have recovered significantly, with the airline operating more than 1,800 flights across its network.

In a statement on Monday, the airline claimed it has restored connectivity to all stations and sharply reduced cancellations through operational changes.

IndiGo also reported a major improvement in its on-time performance (OTP), which reached 90 per cent on Monday, up from nearly 75 per cent the previous day. The airline said all cancellations planned for Monday were finalised and shared with passengers on Sunday to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

IndiGo disruptions: Refunds, assistance and baggage support

The airline said customer service has been accelerated through faster refunds and better assistance. The airline has already processed refunds of ₹827 crore for cancellations up to December 15, with the remaining cases under way.

Between December 1 and 7, IndiGo arranged more than 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cab and bus services for stranded travellers. Over 4,500 delayed bags have been returned to passengers, and the rest will be delivered within 36 hours, the airline said. ALSO READ: Not possible to pinpoint cause of operational disruption, says IndiGo IndiGo added that it is currently assisting over 200,000 customers every day through its communication channels, with staff working round-the-clock to stabilise operations. Fully compliant with safety rules, says IndiGo Reassuring passengers and regulators, the airline reiterated that all operations comply with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and safety regulations. It said it continues to work closely with authorities to ensure stable and safe operations.

IndiGo also apologised for the disruption and thanked passengers for their patience, while acknowledging the efforts of its staff and partners in speeding up the recovery. DGCA reviews IndiGo’s explanation on cancellations Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that it has received IndiGo’s reply to the show cause notice issued over large-scale cancellations. The regulator said the airline was “profusely apologetic” and regrets the hardship caused to passengers. DGCA said it is now examining the response and will take enforcement action as appropriate. Show cause notices were issued on Saturday to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras. The deadline was extended to 6 pm on Monday after the airline sought more time.

According to DGCA, IndiGo said the disruption stemmed from a mix of minor technical issues, winter schedule adjustments, bad weather, congestion in the aviation system and the rollout of updated crew rostering rules under Flight Duty Time Limitation Phase II. The airline said “it is realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)” due to the complexity of operations and has requested more time for a detailed root-cause analysis. Ministry orders airport inspections amid chaos Amid ongoing disruptions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed senior officers to conduct on-ground inspections at key airports across the country. Officers at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary have been asked to review conditions within a day.

The airports under inspection include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Goa and Thiruvananthapuram. The ministry and DGCA have been monitoring the situation in real time since December 3 due to the widespread impact of IndiGo’s operational issues. ALSO READ: Flight disruptions credit negative, may hit IndiGo financially: Moody's A high-level review meeting was also held by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s office, where officials were instructed to verify airline operations and passenger services and ensure immediate corrections wherever needed. Issues linked to crew rostering, says minister In Parliament, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the issues faced by IndiGo passengers stemmed from the airline’s internal crew rostering and planning, not from the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

He said safety remains paramount and consultations have been held with all stakeholders on Flight Duty Time Limitations. He added that Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) protect passengers affected by delays and cancellations. IndiGo crisis: Over 180 flights cancelled today IndiGo’s operational troubles continued for the eighth straight day on Tuesday, with the airline cancelling nearly 180 flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The airline scrapped 58 flights to and from Hyderabad, including 14 arrivals and 44 departures. At Bengaluru Airport, the number of cancellations rose to 121, comprising 58 arrivals and 63 departures. IndiGo had cancelled 562 flights from six major metro airports on Monday. Bengaluru alone accounted for 150 cancellations. On Sunday, the airline had operated 1,650 flights and cancelled 650, with on-time performance at 79.9 per cent.

‘Corrective action will be taken’, says Civil Aviation Secretary Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government is awaiting the inquiry report into IndiGo’s operational crisis. A detailed inquiry will be completed within 15 days, after which corrective measures will be taken to prevent future disruptions. Sinha said operations are almost back to normal, noting that IndiGo operated more than 1,800 flights on Monday. He added that 90 per cent of delayed baggage has been delivered, and the remaining will reach passengers within 24 hours. He also said “100 per cent refunds” have been processed and that airfare caps are in place -- starting from ₹7,500 for up to 500 km and going up to ₹18,000 for distances beyond 1,500 km.