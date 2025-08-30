DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

Three months after drawing a hard line on civil aviation ties with Turkey, the Indian government has begun approving aircraft leasing agreements between domestic airlines and Turkish carriers, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The reversal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was reportedly due to operational constraints caused by Pakistani airspace restrictions, which began in April following the Pahalgam attack.

IndiGo and SpiceJet receive DGCA approval

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to extend its lease for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines by six months. The regulator had previously instructed the carrier to terminate the arrangement by August 31.