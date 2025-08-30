Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

India has approved aircraft leasing deals between domestic airlines and Turkish carriers, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, after a policy shift following tensions

Flight
IndiGo, SpiceJet receive DGCA approval for leasing aircraft from Turkish operators after three-month standoff. | Photo: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Three months after drawing a hard line on civil aviation ties with Turkey, the Indian government has begun approving aircraft leasing agreements between domestic airlines and Turkish carriers, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The reversal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was reportedly due to operational constraints caused by Pakistani airspace restrictions, which began in April following the Pahalgam attack.
 

IndiGo and SpiceJet receive DGCA approval

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to extend its lease for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines by six months. The regulator had previously instructed the carrier to terminate the arrangement by August 31.
 
Similarly, budget airline SpiceJet has secured clearance to lease five Boeing 737 aircraft from a Malta-based subsidiary of Turkish operator Corendon Airlines. Although the subsidiary operates under a separate licence, it is wholly owned by the Turkish parent.
 
IndiGo argued that without the extension, it would struggle to maintain flights to Istanbul, giving Turkish carriers a competitive advantage. SpiceJet made a similar case, warning that the lack of leased aircraft could lead to route suspensions and higher fares.
 

Operation Sindoor and Turkey

India’s stance against Turkish routes followed Operation Sindoor, during which the defence ministry noted that several drones launched into Indian territory by Pakistan were of Turkish origin. In May, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, forcing it to halt operations at nine Indian airports. Celebi argued it was a privately-owned firm with global investors holding a 65 per cent stake, but the government cited national security concerns.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BS Infra Summit: India's airports gain capacity but bottlenecks loom

IATA proposes raising age limit for commercial pilots to 67 years globally

AI can reshape 35-50% of job roles in Indian banking system: BCG report

Seaplane services to restart on 2 routes by Oct: Civil aviation minister

IndiGo targets 40% fleet on finance lease by 2030: CFO Gaurav Negi at AGM

Topics :TurkeyOperation SindoorIndiGoSpiceJetDGCABS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story