Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

Following the fatal crash near Kedarnath, MoCA suspended Aryan Aviation's operations and two pilot licences; poor visibility suspected as the initial cause

NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Operations for the Char Dham Yatra by the operator of the chopper that crashed Sunday morning, Aryan Aviation, have been suspended with immediate effect, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Sunday.
 
The ministry stated that the primary investigation suggests the reason for the crash could be that the helicopter took off despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area.
 
Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the ministry said in a statement.
 
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), MoCA, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).
 
Two pilots suspended and operations halted 
The licences of two pilots who were reportedly found to have been airborne under similarly unsuitable weather conditions have been suspended for six months.
 
As a safety precaution, the ministry also suspended all charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region on 15 and 16 June.
 
UCADA has been directed to hold a comprehensive review with all operators and pilots before the resumption of the service, and also establish a dedicated command-and-control room to monitor operations and risk management.
 
DGCA has been directed to oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath valley and rigorously review the functioning of the UCADA command-and-control room.
 
Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter was involved in the accident that killed seven people. According to the ministry, the chopper took off from Guptkashi at 5:10 am, landed at Kedarnath at 5:18 am, and again took off at 5:19 am for Guptkashi. It is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 5:30 am and 5:45 am.
 
The ministry also informed that rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF teams are currently underway at the crash site.
   

Topics :Kedarnathhelicopter crashCivil Aviation MinistryDehradun Airport

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

