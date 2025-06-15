Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

Operations for the Char Dham Yatra by the operator of the chopper that crashed Sunday morning, Aryan Aviation, have been suspended with immediate effect, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Sunday. The ministry stated that the primary investigation suggests the reason for the crash could be that the helicopter took off despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the ministry said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), MoCA, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). Two pilots suspended and operations halted The licences of two pilots who were reportedly found to have been airborne under similarly unsuitable weather conditions have been suspended for six months. As a safety precaution, the ministry also suspended all charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region on 15 and 16 June. UCADA has been directed to hold a comprehensive review with all operators and pilots before the resumption of the service, and also establish a dedicated command-and-control room to monitor operations and risk management.