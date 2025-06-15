Post Air India plane crash, aviation insurance premiums could go up by 10%

The Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, combined with a string of aviation losses globally and domestically, is expected to drive up reinsurance rates—thereby pushing aviation insurance premiums higher for Indian carriers, industry insiders said.

Premiums in FY27 could rise between 5 and 10 per cent, reflecting the deadly crash, which may result in claims of up to $150 million for insurers and reinsurers, as well as a series of recent helicopter accidents.

Global reinsurers may revise risk perception

ALSO READ: How passenger in seat 11A became only survivor of Air India plane crash Aviation insurance is largely reinsurance-driven, with London-based firms leading the pricing based on global portfolio risks. The cumulative effect of aviation incidents across the Asia-Pacific and the Air India crash is likely to alter reinsurers’ risk assessment for the region, sources said.

“If there is a hardening in the reinsurance market, it will lead to automatic hardening of rates in the domestic insurance market as well. The Air India crash is definitely more highlighted and it's a big one. It is not viewed in isolation; there also have been a few helicopter crashes in the last 6–7 months. These might result in a 5–10 per cent rise in insurance premiums for major airliners. Overall, Indian insurers are under a lot of pressure in terms of premium versus claims,” said Sourav Biswas, Business Head – Aviation Insurance at Alliance Insurance Brokers. Scope of coverage and recent court ruling add to pressure

Aviation insurance typically covers aircraft hull (all risk), spares, liability for passengers and crew, third-party liability, cargo, and war-related risks. Experts noted that a recent London High Court ruling—ordering reinsurers to compensate leasing firms over $1 billion for aircraft stranded in Russia—has also weighed on reinsurance sentiments. Should rates harden, it would mostly impact aircraft hull insurance, regardless of aircraft manufacturer. IndiGo enters renewal talks amid geopolitical volatility According to sources, IndiGo is currently in discussions with insurers and reinsurers to renew cover for its fleet of 437 aircraft, primarily narrow-body Airbus A320 family jets. The airline’s insurance cover is estimated at around $20 billion, with an annual premium of $15–17 million.