MIAL drops plan to cut flights, halt cargo operations after govt nudge

Mumbai airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has dropped its plan to cut passenger flight slots for the upcoming winter schedule and stop cargo operations from August 16. This comes after strong protests from airlines and cargo operators that led to an intervention by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, sources told Business Standard.

With the existing flight schedule now set to continue from Mumbai airport till March next year, it remains unclear when the demolition of Terminal-1 will take place and how many flights will shift to Navi Mumbai airport in the near term.

Earlier this year, Adani Group-run MIAL had announced that Terminal-1 would be demolished in one go by November, with some flights shifting to Terminal-2 of the same airport and the rest to the soon-to-be-operational Navi Mumbai airport.

The new airport, being developed by MIAL’s subsidiary, is slated to open next month. MIAL and the Ministry of Civil Aviation did not respond to Business Standard’s queries regarding the revised timeline for the demolition or the transition plan for flight operations. ALSO READ: Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be placed under IAEA supervision: Rajnath In March, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) stated that demolition of Terminal-1 at Mumbai International Airport was necessary for public safety after an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay audit revealed corrosion, seepage, and cracks. On April 21, MIAL informed airlines and cargo operators that all air cargo operations at Mumbai airport would be suspended from August 16 due to the demolition of Terminal-1 and construction of new taxiways for the secondary runway.

Major carriers, especially international ones like Emirates and Etihad, were also told their airport slots would be reduced for the upcoming winter schedule, which would have meant fewer flights operating from Mumbai airport. A day later, on April 22, Navi Mumbai airport reached out to airlines, urging them to take the first-mover advantage and shift operations there. While the new airport listed several facilities, positioning it as an ideal cargo hub, airlines strongly resisted what they saw as a forced suspension of flights at Mumbai. Airlines protested any reduction in winter slots, while cargo operators opposed the complete suspension of freighter operations from August 16. Both groups escalated the issue to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, requesting immediate intervention. International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global airline body, also raised objections, citing a lack of consultation and accusing MIAL of forcing airlines to shift to the Navi Mumbai airport without adequate justification.