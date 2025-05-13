Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to multiple cities today; full list here

Air India and IndiGo have cancelled flights to and from several North Indian cities on Tuesday (13 May), according to media reports. The move follows the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) decision to reopen 32 airports in northern and western states for civilian operations, which had been shut until 15 May due to heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor

Air India announced the suspension of two-way operations for Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. IndiGo also cancelled services to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot.

Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away, and forever ready to help,” the statement added. According to the reports, IndiGo , in a statement on X, said the cancellations were made in view of recent developments, prioritising passenger safety. “We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates.Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away, and forever ready to help,” the statement added.

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight bound for Amritsar returned to Delhi after precautionary blackout measures were announced in Amritsar, reports news agency PTI.

Taking to the social media platform X, Air India said, “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May." The airline added, “We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated.”

Delhi Airport issues 5-point advisory

ALSO READ: Indo-Pak tensions: Delhi airport issues travel advisory, ops remain normal Amid flight cancellations by IndiGo and Air India to several cities on Tuesday (13 May), Delhi Airport has issued a five-point advisory for travellers, according to a Mint report. It has also urged passengers to refer only to official sources for updates and refrain from circulating unverified information.

Also Read

Here's what the advisory outlines

Stay informed through updates from their respective airlines

Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations

Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints

Co-operate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation

Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website

Govt reopens 32 airports after military de-escalation with Pakistan

IndiGo resumed flights on Monday along the Delhi–Chandigarh, Delhi–Jammu, and Delhi–Amritsar routes. Meanwhile, Air India and its low-cost carrier Air India Express are gradually restarting operations to cities such as Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, and Bhuj, according to reports. SpiceJet too said it was also working to restore its services from the impacted airports. (With inputs from agencies)