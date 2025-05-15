Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at Srinagar and Jammu airports as he visited the Union Territory for the first time after the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Jammu and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir were among the airports that were shut temporarily for civilian flights in the wake of the conflict, and were reopened for civilian flights this week.

Naidu arrived at the Srinagar airport in the morning and held a comprehensive discussion with security agencies and relevant stakeholders, according to a release issued by the minister's office.

He also reviewed the passenger facilities and infrastructure development at the Srinagar airport and later visited the Jammu airport.

An official said the minister reviewed the security arrangements at the two airports.

Besides, Naidu visited Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Security measures were enhanced, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut following the conflict. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.