Northeast Railway deploys special trains after IndiGo cancellations

NFR CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said extra coaches of various classes have also been attached to different trains

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has cancelled thousands of flights over the last few days as it grappled with significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage. (File photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will be running special trains to clear passenger rush in view of flight disruptions, its chief spokesperson said on Sunday.

NFR CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said extra coaches of various classes have also been attached to different trains.

"The NFR has taken these initiatives in view of IndiGo flight cancellations," he said.

Two special trains -- one each from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, and Guwahati to Howrah -- would run on Monday, the CPRO said.

"Further, 20 coaches will be attached to 18 different trains to help clear the rush of passengers. These trains are running on different sectors," he added.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has cancelled thousands of flights over the last few days as it grappled with significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Industry Newsflights cancelledIndiGo crisisAviation sector

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

