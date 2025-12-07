Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo flight disruptions cause widespread travel woes across India

IndiGo flight disruptions cause widespread travel woes across India

The chaos is not limited to the national capital but across the major metropolitan cities of the country

indigo airlines, indigo
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formally issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Passengers across India are facing significant disruptions as IndiGo grapples with flight cancellations, causing delays and logistical challenges for travellers.

At Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Runa Kumari, an IT professional, expressed frustration over the lack of alternatives. Although the Indian Railways is running several special trains, she stated that alternative should be given to book tickets on another airline.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I have a return ticket on 21st December...I am a working woman associated with the IT industry. I have reached here by train, but the return ticket is for a flight. So, my hours will suffer. Similarly, those with medical emergencies or some urgent work will be affected. Trains will take 12-13 hours to reach, however fast it might be. Ideally, passengers should have been given the alternative to book tickets on another airline," she said.

The chaos is not limited to the national capital but across the major metropolitan cities of the country. At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, a passenger shared her concerns amid cancellations.

Pravita Hari said, "My flight's departure time is 9.50 am. I am going to Mumbai with IndiGo. I got the message for web check-in at 3 am. So, I have to check whether my flight is leaving."

Similarly, at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, passengers are grappling with rescheduling issues.

Arnav, a traveler from Kolkata, said, "My flight today has been cancelled, I got the information last evening itself. I had a flight to Kolkata today at 7.20 am. I came here to check about the availability of flights. IndiGo operations are almost shut. If I go to other counters like Air India, Akasa - they have limited flights and they are really costly. It's not affordable. I got a flight for tomorrow. I am figuring out my stay here. So, it is becoming a little tough. I also had to take a leave at my office...Several passengers are facing a similar problem..."

Since last week, the civil aviation industry in India has been hit by massive disruptions, with cancellations, severe delays, and the rescheduling of many flights by IndiGo, primarily due to a sudden shortage of pilots and crew following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms issued by the DGCA last year.

This has led to thousands of passengers facing significant inconvenience, long queues, and inadequate facilities, with some stranded at the airport for hours. Passengers have also urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formally issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers--holding the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions in recent days and pointing to "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management."

Meanwhile, the carrier has issued an apology following the disruption, noting that the carrier had "operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operated 700 flights on Friday: IndiGo; points at 1,600 cancellations

Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington next week on Air India crash

Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

MoCA directs IndiGo to trace and deliver baggage within next 48 hours

Travel operators offer 100% refunds amid Indigo flight cancellations

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesAviation

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story