Indigo crisis exposes operational gaps as punctuality plunges to record low

Indigo's mass cancellations and delays pushed punctuality to just 3.7% early December, with passenger grievances peaking and experts linking the crisis to crew roster implementation issues

Indigo attributed the disruptions to unforeseen operational challenges, minor technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, congestion and adverse weather. (Photo: Reuters)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
The recent wave of Indigo cancellations across India has renewed scrutiny of airline performance metrics. Indigo had scheduled 78 per cent seat occupancy for the first five days of December — second only to Alliance Air’s low of 73 per cent.
 
Punctuality was the most concerning metric: Indigo managed just 3.7 per cent on-time performance until December 5, improving only to 20 per cent the next day as disruptions persisted. In comparison, Air India improved from 66 per cent to 77 per cent, while SpiceJet slipped from 62 per cent to 56 per cent.
 
Indigo attributed the disruptions to unforeseen operational challenges, minor technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, congestion and adverse weather. However, experts linked the crisis primarily to the rollout of an updated crew roster system.
 
How did passengers respond? 
Passenger dissatisfaction spiked. On December 5 and 6 alone, 919 and 1,344 grievances were filed against Indigo via the AirSewa platform — the highest among all carriers on those days.
 
How does Indigo’s occupancy compare historically? 
Month-wise data until October 2025 shows Indigo’s occupancy has remained strong overall, ranging from 81 to 91 per cent from January 2023 to October 2025. Even so, September 2025 marked its weakest point at 81.5 per cent.
 
For comparison:
 
  • Air India ranged between 77–87 per cent, with its lowest at 77.3 per cent in October 2025.
  • SpiceJet ranged between 81–94 per cent, hitting a low of 82.2 per cent in October 2025.
 
Airline punctuality fluctuated significantly across five major airports for Indigo and four other carriers.
 
How do cancellation rates compare across airlines? 
Cancellation data for October 2025 shows:
 
  • Alliance Air recorded the highest rate at 5.8 per cent
  • SpiceJet: 1.9 per cent
  • Air India: 0.7 per cent
  • Indigo: 0.5 per cent
  • Akasa Air: 0.2 per cent
 
Across 2025, weather disruptions accounted for 34 per cent of cancellations nationwide, followed by technical issues (19 per cent) and operational reasons (12 per cent). These rankings may shift once the impact of Indigo’s current crisis is fully reflected in updated data.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesIndian aviationAviation

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

