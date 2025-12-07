Indigo crisis exposes operational gaps as punctuality plunges to record low

The recent wave of Indigo cancellations across India has renewed scrutiny of airline performance metrics. Indigo had scheduled 78 per cent seat occupancy for the first five days of December — second only to Alliance Air’s low of 73 per cent.

Punctuality was the most concerning metric: Indigo managed just 3.7 per cent on-time performance until December 5, improving only to 20 per cent the next day as disruptions persisted. In comparison, Air India improved from 66 per cent to 77 per cent, while SpiceJet slipped from 62 per cent to 56 per cent.

Indigo attributed the disruptions to unforeseen operational challenges, minor technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, congestion and adverse weather. However, experts linked the crisis primarily to the rollout of an updated crew roster system.

How did passengers respond? Passenger dissatisfaction spiked. On December 5 and 6 alone, 919 and 1,344 grievances were filed against Indigo via the AirSewa platform — the highest among all carriers on those days. How does Indigo’s occupancy compare historically? Month-wise data until October 2025 shows Indigo’s occupancy has remained strong overall, ranging from 81 to 91 per cent from January 2023 to October 2025. Even so, September 2025 marked its weakest point at 81.5 per cent. For comparison: Air India ranged between 77–87 per cent, with its lowest at 77.3 per cent in October 2025.

SpiceJet ranged between 81–94 per cent, hitting a low of 82.2 per cent in October 2025. Airline punctuality fluctuated significantly across five major airports for Indigo and four other carriers.