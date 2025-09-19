Home / Industry / Aviation / News / oneworld Alliance considers Indian airline partner as market expands

Given that many of its members currently serve India, the alliance is also considering ways to leverage their joint presence in country like with a loyalty deal or a joint lounge initiative, CEO said

Hawaiian Airlines is expected to join the alliance in 2026
Reuters NEW YORK
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
The oneworld Alliance, an airline group with 15 members ranging from American Airlines to Qantas Airways, is considering an Indian airline partner as the market continues to grow, its chief executive said.

"India is a market that we collectively have interest in finding somebody," CEO Nat Pieper told Reuters on Thursday, following a gathering of aviation executives and analysts known as the Wings Club in New York.

Piper said adding a new member is "always tricky" because it has to work not only for the group as a whole, but also for each of the 15 members.

Given that many of its members currently serve India, the alliance is also considering ways to leverage their joint presence in the country like with a loyalty deal or a joint lounge initiative, he added.

"We have 10 members that actually serve in India and so it is a super important market, growing like crazy."

Hawaiian Airlines is expected to join the alliance in 2026. Alaska Air completed its acquisition of the airline in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

