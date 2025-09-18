Airbus sourcing over $1 bn components from 100 India suppliers: Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Europe's Airbus is currently sourcing more than $1 billion in components from over 100 Indian suppliers. He posted the information after meeting with Jürgen Westermeier, Airbus' managing director for India and South Asia on Thursday to discuss the company's manufacturing plans in the country.

"Glad to know from Mr. Jürgen Westermeier, MD, Airbus India that Airbus is sourcing more than $1 billion worth components and has over 100 Indian suppliers," Vaishnaw said on social media site X.

Westermeier also informed the minister that the European planemaker plans to set up a centre of excellence for research and development at Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

"With strong design capabilities, it will soon set up an R&D Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya." Vaishnaw wrote. The multinational aviation company employs more than 3,600 people across its different locations, including over 1,500 highly skilled IT professionals who provide technology solutions to support its business operations. In 2023, Airbus had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for development of academic curricula, faculty, industrial experience, training and scholarships, and collaboration with international institutes. Currently, the aviation major’s Bengaluru centre is its second-largest digital hub worldwide, second only to the headquarters in Toulouse, France.