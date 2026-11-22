The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Sunday urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to restrict SpiceJet’s operating capacity if the airline fails to demonstrate that it has adequate financial and operational resources to safely operate its approved flight schedule.

In a letter dated November 22 to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, the pilots’ body specifically called for verification of SpiceJet’s proposed ₹5,500 crore fundraising, including its source, timing, and intended utilisation. The airline’s board had approved the fundraising proposal last week to address its financial difficulties.

FIP also called for an immediate assessment of the airline’s financial health, aircraft availability, maintenance capabilities, employee salaries, and crew strength. It warned that the airline’s financial difficulties could have implications for aviation safety.

“If the airline is unable to demonstrate the financial and operational capacity to safely operate its approved schedule, its capacity should be suitably regulated in the interest of passenger safety and operational reliability,” FIP said. The letter comes amid mounting financial and operational difficulties at SpiceJet. At least 31 of the 42 flights scheduled to operate at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports on November 19 were marked as “cancelled” or “not operating”, according to airport operators’ data analysed by Business Standard. The airline’s domestic market share reportedly fell to 0.6 per cent in October this year, from roughly 21 per cent in 2014, according to the FIP letter. SpiceJet has also been grappling with unpaid dues to aircraft lessors and service providers, delayed employee salaries, and grounded aircraft.

The pilots’ body raised concerns about the impact of financial stress on pilots’ mental health and their ability to perform safety-critical duties. It said delayed salaries could cause financial anxiety, sleep disturbances, mental fatigue, and reduced concentration, potentially raising the risk of human performance errors. “An airline’s financial health and its operational safety cannot be treated as two independent matters. Financial distress can directly or indirectly affect the safety environment in which pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and other operational personnel discharge their responsibilities,” it said. FIP called for a comprehensive review of SpiceJet’s financial and operational sustainability. This should include verification of its actual cash position, outstanding employee salaries, statutory and airport dues, payments to oil companies and aircraft lessors, availability of critical spares, and aircraft insurance.

The review should also examine whether the airline has enough pilots and other crew members to operate its approved schedule while complying with flight duty time limitation rules. These rules prescribe how long pilots can fly and the rest periods they must receive between duties. FIP also urged the government to strengthen financial surveillance of all scheduled airlines. It pointed to an existing DGCA regulation, Civil Aviation Requirement Section 3, Series S, Part I, which provides a framework for assessing how financial stress affects the safety of airline operations. The body wants mandatory annual financial health and safety assessments of every scheduled airline, supplemented by quarterly monitoring of those facing financial distress. It also questioned whether existing assessments adequately verify actual cash flows, outstanding liabilities, employee salaries and payments to vendors, rather than relying solely on financial statements.

“FIP therefore strongly believes that the DGCA must assess the impact of financial stress on human factors, crew welfare, maintenance standards and the overall safety management system (SMS) of an airline,” the letter said. An SMS is an airline’s framework for identifying, reporting, and managing operational risks. The pilots’ body also sought relief on operating costs, including rationalisation of state-level value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel and an examination of the possibility of bringing the fuel under the goods and services tax regime. It urged the government to consider extending or reintroducing the 25 per cent reduction in landing and parking charges announced for domestic airlines in April this year. It also proposed reducing or deferring navigation charges and reviewing other airport-related fees.