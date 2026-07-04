PM Modi inaugurates Jodhpur airport terminal, launches modified UDAN scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport and launched the modified UDAN Scheme.

Modi arrived in Jodhpur and was received at the airport by Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The prime minister unveiled the inauguration plaque by pressing a remote button and toured the new terminal building.

He also launched the Modified UDAN Scheme. With an allocation of ₹28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development.

The revamped scheme focuses on multiple strategic components to ensure comprehensive and sustainable air connectivity.