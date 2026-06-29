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Trainer aircraft crash-lands in UP; trainee pilot reported to be safe: DGCA

"Chetak Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-AFB engaged in solo flying at Aligarh has crash landed in a field in Kasganj. She (pilot) is reported to be safe," the regulator said in a statement

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 6:47 PM IST
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A trainer aircraft crash-landed at a field in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, and the trainee lady pilot who was operating the plane is reported to be safe, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident.

"Chetak Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-AFB engaged in solo flying at Aligarh has crash landed in a field in Kasganj. She (pilot) is reported to be safe," the regulator said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :aircraftair crashDGCAPilot

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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