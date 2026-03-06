Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Aviation / News / SpiceJet to operate 14 UAE flights to bring back stranded citizens today

SpiceJet to operate 14 UAE flights to bring back stranded citizens today

In the last three days, SpiceJet said it has operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi

SpiceJet
The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the UAE on Friday to bring passengers who have been stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.

In the last three days, SpiceJet said it has operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

On Friday, the carrier will operate 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 services to Delhi and 1 from Dubai to Pune, according to a statement.

The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Additional war-risk insurance lifts Gulf airfares three to four times

Air India to launch Hanoi-Delhi, Tokyo-Mumbai non-stop flights services

SpiceJet to operate 13 special flights from UAE today amid ongoing conflict

Flight services between Kolkata, Dubai resume partially amid West Asia war

Indian airlines ramp up West Asia and global flights as curbs ease

Topics :SpiceJetSpiceJet Jet AirwaysIndia-UAEUAEIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story