War-risk insurance and ATF surge push Gulf-India fares up 3-4 times

Since many outbound flights from India to the region are operating almost empty due to the conflict, the added insurance cost is effectively being recovered from travellers on return sectors such as Dubai–Delhi.

The impact is already visible in ticket prices. Routes that typically cost around ₹10,000–₹15,000 for a Dubai–Delhi ticket are currently being sold at about ₹50,000–₹60,000 by the few carriers that have resumed operations, executives said. On Thursday evening, SpiceJet was among the few Indian carriers selling seats on the route at around ₹60,000 for Monday and Tuesday, while Air India and other carriers are expected to soon open bookings on sales channels, with fares likely to be in a similar range.