Telecom firms, Navi Mumbai airport operator lock horns over network access

According to the COAI, its members have been asked to pay around ₹92 lakh per month per operator, aggregating to ₹44.16 crore per annum for four operators, including state-owned BSNL. These charges are grossly disproportionate and significantly exceed the total capital expenditure ordinarily required to deploy an independent IBS network, it added.

The COAI also said it understood that NMIAL held the relevant licence for access services and had conferred upon itself exclusive “right of way” under the guise of being a neutral host, which it argued was not permitted under the Telecommunications Act. The law, it said, did not allow the grant of exclusive “right of way” or the creation of a monopolistic arrangement for the provision of “right of way”.