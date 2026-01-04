Bhogapuram airport conducts validation flight ahead of June launch

A validation flight was successfully conducted at the Bhogapuram airport, near Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, its operator GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) said. This marked a key regulatory milestone ahead of its inauguration in June this year.

The validation flight, operated by an Air India aircraft, was conducted in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Andhra Pradesh government, and the leadership of the GMR Group. The successful validation flight is a mandatory step towards obtaining an aerodrome licence from the aviation regulator and a prerequisite before the start of commercial flight operations. Bhogapuram airport is being developed as a public-private partnership on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Saturday’s exercise validated the airport’s airside infrastructure, including runway systems, navigational aids and overall operational preparedness, in line with requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). GMR Group Deputy Managing Director I Prabhakar Rao said construction of the airport was over 90 per cent complete and progressing ahead of the stipulated timelines. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the airport would play a critical role in Andhra Pradesh’s economic development. “Visakhapatnam is set to become the economic capital of the East,” he said, adding that the Bhogapuram airport would act as a growth engine by creating employment opportunities, boosting regional industries and improving connectivity for businesses and tourists.