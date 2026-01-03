IndiGo boosts Puducherry connectivity with 14 weekly flights to key cities

IndiGo has strengthened its services in neighbouring Puducherry operating 14 flights a week thereby enhancing its regional connectivity, the airliner said on Saturday.

The enhanced air connectivity has supported Puducherry's development across multiple sectors. Improved access to Bengaluru and Hyderabad has enabled residents to travel more efficiently for specialised healthcare and higher education, IndiGo said.

The airliner commenced operations from Puducherry on December 20, 2024 and completed one year of operations for the Union Territory. As of December 2025, it operates 14 flights per week from Puducherry connecting the city with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, a press release said on Saturday.