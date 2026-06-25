Explained: What is 'hub-and-spoke' aviation model and why it matters now

The government has launched a new hub-and-spoke aviation model aimed at improving international connectivity from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, aiding India's ambition of becoming a global aviation hub by 2047.

Varanasi has been selected as the first "spoke" city under the initiative, which will connect smaller cities to major airport hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad through integrated journeys. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday announced that six more destinations will be added to the network over the next six weeks.

Describing the launch as a historic milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said enhanced international connectivity would create new opportunities for trade, tourism, investment, education and business. It would enable people from smaller cities to access global destinations through a single journey while facilitating the movement of goods and services, contributing to regional development and economic growth, he said in a message read out by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha at the inauguration of the first Air India service under the model from Varanasi.

What is the hub-and-spoke model? The hub-and-spoke model is an aviation network system in which airlines take passengers from smaller cities, known as spokes, to a central airport, or hub. From the hub, travellers can connect to long-haul domestic or international flights, allowing airlines to serve a larger number of destinations without operating direct flights from every city. Under the system, passengers from smaller cities are first flown to a major airport, or hub, from where they connect to international destinations. For instance, a traveller flying from Varanasi to London may first take a domestic flight to Delhi and then board a long-haul international service to the UK. Instead of operating direct overseas flights from every city, airlines concentrate international services at a few hubs and use feeder flights to bring passengers from the surrounding regions.

The model is widely used across the world. Airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Singapore Airlines have built extensive global networks around hub airports in Dubai, Doha, Istanbul and Singapore, respectively. In the United States, carriers such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines also rely heavily on hub-and-spoke operations. Why is India adopting it? The primary reason is economics. Most Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities do not generate enough passenger demand to sustain direct long-haul international flights on a daily basis. Concentrating traffic through hubs allows airlines to fill larger aircraft more efficiently while offering travellers access to a wider range of destinations.

The model also aligns with India's ambition to become a global aviation hub. At present, a significant share of Indian international passengers transit through foreign airports such as Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Singapore. By strengthening domestic hubs, India hopes to retain more of that traffic within the country. How will travel change? The most significant feature of the initiative is the proposed integration of airport processes. Over time, passengers departing from spoke cities could check in their baggage, obtain boarding passes for their entire journey and complete immigration formalities at their origin airport itself. Once they reach the hub airport, they would be able to proceed directly to the international departure area without repeating the process.

This would make transfers smoother and reduce congestion at major international airports, while also shortening overall journey times. What does it mean for smaller cities? For travellers in cities such as Varanasi, Indore, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore or Raipur, the model could significantly improve access to global destinations without requiring direct international flights. Business travellers would gain easier connectivity to major economic centres abroad. The tourism sector could benefit from improved access for foreign visitors, while exporters may find it easier to connect with overseas markets. The model could also encourage airlines to expand services to underserved cities by making them part of a larger international network rather than treating them as standalone markets.