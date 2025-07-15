UK aviation regulator backs Boeing, says no safety concerns found

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday told Business Standard that it has no technical concerns regarding Boeing aircraft or their fuel control switches, echoing the position of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which on Saturday stated the issue did not warrant regulatory action.

The stance of the UK CAA and the FAA contrasts with the more cautious approach adopted by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the South Korean government. Both have moved to mandate inspections of fuel control swtiches in Boeing aircraft following the preliminary report released on July 12 by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Air India AI171 crash.

The comment comes even as the UK CAA is participating in the AI171 crash investigation, given that 53 British nationals were among the 241 passengers who died when the Air India Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. The other victims included 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. ‘While the Air India accident investigation is ongoing, we do not have any technical concern with regards to Boeing products and we do not require any additional actions from UK operators,’ the UK CAA said in a written response to Business Standard on Tuesday evening.

On 12 July, the FAA issued a Continued Airworthiness Notification stating that while the locking mechanism of the fuel control switches on Boeing aircraft is similar across models, the agency does not consider it an unsafe condition that would justify an Airworthiness Directive. Boeing has also informed operators that it is not recommending any action at this time. India's DGCA, however, issued a directive on 14 July requiring all domestic airlines to inspect the locking mechanism of fuel control switches on Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft by 21 July. Airlines have been instructed to submit their inspection plans and post-inspection reports to the regulator. The directive specifically excludes Boeing 777s, which are equipped with a different type of fuel switch.