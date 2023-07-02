523 HDFC branches to become HDFC Bank's in phases, take total to 8,344

Following the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, 523 branches of HDFC will be added to HDFC Bank’s 7821 branches (as of March 31, 2023), taking the total branch tally to 8344.

The 523 branches of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) will not start accepting deposits and handle cash like any other HDFC Bank branches immediately but those branches will become full service ones in phases, sources in the bank said.