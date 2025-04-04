As Mudra turns 10, signs of beneficiaries moving into higher loan bracket

On 8th April, the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) will turn 10. During this period, cumulatively more than 52 crore accounts have been opened. Under the scheme, three categories of interventions have been formulated: Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), Kishor (loans above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh), Tarun (loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh), and Tarun Plus (loans above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh). The last one is designed specifically for Tarun category beneficiaries who have previously availed and successfully repaid their earlier loan.