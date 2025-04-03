Recent decline in headcount not because of use of tech, AI: SBI official

The decline in State Bank of India ’s (SBI) employee headcount over the years is due to disproportionate hiring compared to annual retirements, rather than technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI)-driven interventions, a senior SBI official said on Thursday.

According to Nitin Chugh, deputy managing director and head – digital banking and transformation, SBI, “Our overall staff strength has marginally come down and it has nothing to do with technology.” Chugh was speaking at the Microsoft AI Industry Boardroom – BFSI Edition.

“Generally, what we do is, we replace the retiring population with intakes every year. In some years, the retiring population is more than the intake population. The intake number is fixed. We intake 2,000 probationers every year, and we intake a certain number of trainee officers every year,” he said, adding that the total headcount remaining in a certain band is also a phase because the outflow is more than the inflow.

Having said that, he highlighted that SBI is hiring a lot of specialised people. SBI, the largest lender in the country, is doubling its data science team. It has also hired a digital marketing team, and is hiring people on the technology side. The nature of jobs will undergo a transformation going forward, Chugh said, adding that someone possessing the right skills to use the tech inputs in daily jobs will be better off than the one who does not. Chugh also allayed fears that the accelerated use of AI may lead to job losses in the banking space.

“Even though we have digitised much of our interfaces, it has not taken away the need for people to interface with bankers. Most banks are adding branches, workforces. So generative AI is not going to substantially move that requirement. As long as the market continues to grow, there will be enough unexplored depth in the market that we have to cater to, so there is going to be a long enough time where there is no risk we foresee,” he said. As per SBI’s annual report of FY24, the bank has an employee strength of 232,296 at the end of March 31, 2024. Of SBI’s total workforce, 110,116 are in the “officers” category; 92,514 in “clerical” and 29,666 in “sub-staff”.

SBI’s employee headcount has come down by over 17,000 since FY20. In FY20, the bank’s employee base stood at 249,448. The decline in workforce is a broad trend seen across all state-owned banks. SBI’s workforce is decreasing — a trend seen at all state-owned banks. Data compiled by Business Standard annual reports show that SBI had 249,448 employees in FY20 and 232,296 in FY24, marking a drop of 17,152 in five years. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data show that at the end of FY24, state-owned banks had an employee strength of 764,679, while private sector banks employed 846,530 individuals. In FY20, state-owned banks had 770,409 employees, compared to 554,950 at private banks.