HDFC Bank's deposits increase 14%, gross advances grow 5.4% in Q4

Country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, in its Q4 quarter update, said its period-end deposits grew 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5.9 per cent sequentially to Rs 27.15 trillion, while its gross advances grew by just 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 26.44 trillion.

The bank has securitised Rs 57,000 crore of loans in FY25, and in Q4 alone, the bank has securitised Rs 10,700 crore of loans.

Its average deposits were up almost 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 25.28 trillion. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits were up 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent sequentially to Rs 8.29 trillion.

HDFC Bank has previously guided that it will grow its loan book slower than the system in FY25 as it is accelerating the reduction of its elevated credit–deposit (CD) ratio to pre-merger levels.

In FY26, the bank would look to grow its loan book in line with system growth, and in FY27, it will look to outpace the system in growing its loan book.