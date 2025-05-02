Bank credit growth slows down further to 10.3%, shows RBI data

Loan growth for commercial banks further slowed to 10.3 per cent year-on-year for the fortnight ended 18 April, while deposit growth marginally inched up to 10.2 per cent, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous fortnight (ended 4 April), loan growth stood at 11 per cent, while deposit growth was at 10.1 per cent.

In the reporting fortnight, loans contracted by ₹2.14 trillion, while deposits declined by ₹2.54 trillion, the RBI data showed.

The central bank has cumulatively cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points since February and has infused liquidity to spur credit demand. Loan growth typically remains muted during the initial months of the financial year.