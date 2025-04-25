Home / Industry / Banking / Indian Bank lowers home loan rate to 7.90%, vehicle loan to 8.25%

This reduction aims to provide relief to borrowers by lowering EMIs and promoting affordable access to credit. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Public sector Indian Bank has slashed the interest rates on home and vehicle loans to 7.90 per cent and 8.25 per cent, respectively, the bank said on Friday.

The decision by the city-headquartered bank to cut rates comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee reducing the short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent on April 9. A similar reduction was made in February.

In a press release on Friday, Indian Bank said, "In light of the recent policy move by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, Indian Bank has lowered its home loan interest rates from the existing 8.15 per cent per annum to 7.90 per cent per annum and vehicle loan interest rates from the existing 8.50 per cent to 8.25 per cent per annum."  This reduction aims to provide relief to borrowers by lowering EMIs and promoting affordable access to credit.

"In addition to the reduced interest rates, Indian Bank is also offering benefits such as discounted processing fees and zero documentation charges. This initiative reflects Indian Bank's commitment to providing its customers with accessible and user-friendly financing options," the statement added.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

