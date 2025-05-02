RBI fines ICICI, Axis, three other banks for regulatory compliance lapses

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has imposed monetary penalties on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Baroda for deficiencies in regulatory compliance, with the fines going as high as Rs 98 lakh.

Axis Bank faces ₹29.60 lakh penalty

In its statement explaining the action against Axis Bank, RBI said that "the bank routed unauthorised or unrelated entries through certain internal/office accounts."

ICICI Bank gets ₹97.80 lakh fine for multiple violations

The penalty against ICICI was imposed for multiple reasons. The central bank said the bank had failed to report a cyber security incident to RBI within the stipulated timeline. It also failed to put into use a robust software for sending alerts for certain categories of accounts. In the case of credit cards, the bank did not send bills or statements to certain customers, but levied late payment charges on them nonetheless.