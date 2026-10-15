Bank deposits hit record $3 trillion, boosted by dollar deposits scheme

India's banking system deposits hit a record high of around 284 trillion rupees ($2.99 trillion) in the second half of September, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Deposits rose by 21.67 trillion rupees in the first six months of the financial year, with most of the increase seen between June and August, when the central bank's discounted swap window to attract dollar inflows was in place.

Banking system deposits jumped by an aggregate of 20 trillion rupees from June 16 to August 31, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

In June, the RBI announced a discounted swap window to attract foreign-currency deposits and encouraged lenders to raise cheaper deposits.