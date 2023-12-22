Home / Industry / Banking / Bank frauds increase, private sector lenders make more write-offs

Bank frauds increase, private sector lenders make more write-offs

Private banks in FY23 accounted for 74% of amounts written off due to fraud

Premium
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Samreen Wani

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Asset Quality Review of 2015 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has served its purpose and the "era of loan write-offs’ is over, said State Bank of India’s chairman this week.

Since Financial Year 2015-16 (FY16), all banks have written off more than Rs 1.01 trillion due to fraud (based on the date of reporting of frauds), or roughly Rs 13,000 crore annually. Banks reported about Rs 3,000 crore in write-offs in FY16, or 0.04 per cent of total credit that year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In comparison, write-offs due to frauds accounted for 0.03 per cent of total credit in FY23, though the overall figure was still higher than in FY16 as seen in chart 1.


Banks wrote off more than Rs 10 trillion between FY19 and FY23. Fraud write-offs were 9 per cent of this amount.

In FY16, state-owned banks reported 80 per cent of all amounts written off for fraud. Private banks' share was 12 per cent. The share flipped in FY21 when state-owned banks accounted for 14 per cent of write-offs and private banks 79 per cent.

Private banks in FY23 accounted for 74 per cent of amounts written off due to fraud and state-owned ones comprised 24 per cent (Chart 2).
 


As the total number of bank frauds increased from 6,800 in FY19 to more than 13,500 in FY23, the share of private banks in the occurrence went from 34 per cent to 66 per cent (Chart 3).
 


The amount involved in such frauds declined from Rs 71,500 crore to Rs 30,200 crore in the same period. The amount involved in all bank frauds had topped Rs 1 trillion in FY20 and FY21. However, the share of private banks in the amount involved in frauds increased from 10 per cent in FY19 to 30 per cent in FY23. 

Of all bank frauds in FY23, those involving loans comprised 30 per cent. Of all the amounts involved in fraud, 95 per cent was in loans.

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

SBI Q2 results preview: Analysts expect lender's profit to drop; here's why

SBI Q1FY24 result: Profit more-than-doubles to Rs 16,884 cr, NII up 25% YoY

Bandhan Bank receives Rs 280 crore bid for Rs 776 crore home loan NPAs

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

RBI introduces card tokenisation facility at bank level for convenience

Stock price, net worth of NBFCs take knock as RBI curbs investments in AIFs

World Bank chief Banga, FM Sitharaman discuss engagement of MDBs in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBank fraudBank loan fraudBank problemsprivate sector bankssbi

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story