Bank holiday today: Are banks open or shut for Valmiki Jayanti? Know more

Bank Holiday Today: In observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima, banks in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Shimla and Chandigarh will be closed today, Tuesday, October 7.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks across the country will observe a total of 21 holidays in October 2025. This includes major religious festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja, along with regional observances and the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Full list of bank holidays in October 2025 (From Oct 7 to Oct 31, 2025)

October 7 (Tuesday) — Banks will be shut in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.

October 10 (Friday) — Banks will be shut in Shimla for Karva Chauth.

October 11 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for the second Saturday weekly off.

October 12 (Sunday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for the Sunday weekly off.

October 18 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be shut in pan-India for the Sunday weekly off.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Banks will be shut in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut on a pan-India basis for the fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be shut on a pan-India basis on Sunday.

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be shut in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be shut in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Other bank servicing in October 2025

As required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks all over India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are closed on holidays. These also include all of the month's Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.

Unless users are informed for technical or other reasons, you can still utilise online or mobile banking services during national holidays. ATMs are available for cash withdrawals in an emergency, and UPI and the app both work normally.