Home / Industry / Banking / Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

While corporate credit remains stable, CRISIL warns that MSME and unsecured retail segments could see mild stress amid export slowdown and loan seasoning

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
On the retail front, delinquencies in the unsecured segment remain under watch, CRISIL said in a statement. |File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rating agency CRISIL on Monday said that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are likely to have bottomed out and are expected to remain in the 2.3–2.5 per cent range by March 31, 2026. Bad loans had reached a historic low of 2.3 per cent as of March 31, 2025.
 
Corporate credit stable; MSMEs and retail under watch
 
The asset quality of corporate credit, the largest segment, is expected to remain stable. However, NPAs in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment may inch up, primarily in export-oriented sectors. The impact of loan seasoning following high growth in recent years could be another contributing factor.
 
On the retail front, delinquencies in the unsecured segment remain under watch, CRISIL said in a statement.
 
Schemes and formalisation aiding MSME credit quality
 
Gross NPAs in the MSME segment — which accounts for 17 per cent of overall bank credit — have declined steadily in recent years to 3.6 per cent at the end of March 2025, from 8.7 per cent as on March 31, 2021.
 
Government schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) have supported asset quality. However, part of the decline can also be attributed to bank write-offs, the report added.
 
The increasing formalisation of the MSME sector in recent years has improved data availability, helping banks refine their underwriting, credit decisions and monitoring processes. This is reflected in the controlled level of Special Mention Accounts-2 (SMA-2) at 0.8 per cent as of March 31, 2025, compared with around 1.2 per cent as on March 31, 2024.
 
Caution on rapid MSME growth cycles
 
However, the report cautioned that in the past, periods of rapid MSME growth have often led to higher NPAs in the subsequent years.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Private sector banks see dip in market cap in Jul-Sep: S&P Global

Banks move to continuous cheque clearing, funds in hours from October 4

Premium

Indian banks' business correspondent channel set for major overhaul

UPI races ahead, accounts for 84% of total digital payments in FY25

Premium

Rural centres emerge as new frontier for banks' ATM expansion drive

Topics :Crisil reportBank NPAsAxis Bank NPAMSMEs

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story