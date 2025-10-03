Home / Industry / Banking / UPI races ahead, accounts for 84% of total digital payments in FY25

UPI races ahead, accounts for 84% of total digital payments in FY25

The UPI digital payment system has been fast replacing cash as a preferred mode of payment, and has now taken the lead in overall digital payments

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)
UPI (Image: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Transaction volumes logged under the fast payment mode surged to Rs 18,586 crore in 2024-25 from 1,252 crore in 2019- 20, with a marked acceleration post COVID-19. In less than a decade, India’s flagship real-time payments platform - Unified Payments Interface (UPI) - has become a leading payment system, processing more than 17 billion transactions a month and overall, accounting for 84 per cent and 9 per cent of total digital payment volumes and values, respectively, in 2024-25.
A recent study from the Reserve Bank of India showed that higher adoption of UPI is associated with lower cash demand at both national and subnational levels.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rural centres emerge as new frontier for banks' ATM expansion drive

PSBs continue to grab higher share in incremental credit growth: RBI

RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

RBI allows Indian lenders to fund acquisitions of Indian corporates

RBI eases rules by dropping overlap curbs on banks, group entities

Topics :Banking NewsBanksUPIDigital Payments

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story