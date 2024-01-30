Bank Holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain shut for 11 days

As per the Reserve Bank of India 's guidelines, the banks will remain shut for 11 days in February 2024. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank holidays this month will also include Sunday and second and fourth Saturdays.

According to the guidelines, all the public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks and foreign banks are to remain shut on all national holidays. Some of the regional banks will remain closed as per the regional holidays that depend on the regional calendar, which are decided by the respective state government.

If you are planning to visit your bank, you need to stay updated about these holidays to avoid last-minute hassle. However, internet banking services and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all bank holidays in February.

Bank Holiday in February 2024: Check the full list February 4: It's the first Sunday and banks will remain closed in the country. February 10: It’s Second Saturday and Losar in Gangtok, so the bank will remain shut. February 11: Sunday February 14: Basanth Panchami or Saraswati Puja to remain shut in Agartala, Odisha, and West Bengal.

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Nin in Manipur and banks will remain closed in the state.

February 18: Banks in the country will remain shut on Sunday

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Bank will close in Maharashtra.

February 20: Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

February 24: Banks in the country will remain shut on fourth Saturday

February 25: Last Sunday of the month

February 26: Bank Holiday due to Nyokum in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reserve Bank of India has divided it into three categories, i.e., Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Holidays under Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The banks will remain open for 18 days in February and remain shut for 11 days.