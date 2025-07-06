Home / Industry / Banking / BoB waives charges on non-maintenance of monthly average balance

BoB waives charges on non-maintenance of monthly average balance

Bank of Baroda eliminates penalties for non-maintenance of Monthly Average Balance in standard savings accounts, effective July 1, 2025, though premium accounts remain exempt

BOB, Bank of Baroda
Consequently, account holders will no longer incur penalties for MAB shortfalls. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
The state-owned lender, Bank of Baroda, announced a complete waiver on all charges for non-maintenance of the Monthly Average Balance (MAB) in its standard savings account schemes, effective 1 July 2025, the bank said in a press note.
 
Consequently, account holders will no longer incur penalties for MAB shortfalls.
 
At the same time, the bank also said that the waiver does not apply to premium savings account schemes.
 
Beena Vaheed, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, said: “Removing minimum balance charges reflects Bank of Baroda’s ongoing commitment to our customers, making banking more accessible for all. It further strengthens our efforts to deliver inclusive, value-driven banking services to our customers.”

Bank of BarodaBank of Baroda rate cutSaving account

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

