UCBs see growth in outstanding credit portfolio due to demand, wider reach

Retail credit products have witnessed highest growth in last five years compared to commercial credit

Consumers seeking commercial credit from UCBs have a comparatively higher share of low-risk profile at 31 per cent in FY25 compared to public-sector banks at 24 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
The outstanding credit portfolio of urban co-operative banks (UCBs) grew 1.8 times over the past five years (and a year-on-year run rate of 6 per cent) to Rs 2.9 trillion in FY25. According to the first edition of The National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation-TransUnion CIBIL’s first edition of the 'Sahakaar Trends' report, key product segments saw double-digit growth in portfolio balances, driven by increased demand and wider market reach.
 
The share of commercial loans dominates, accounting for 28 per cent of their books, followed by housing loans (14 per cent), retail business loans (12 per cent), property loans (10 per cent), gold loans (four per cent), and auto and loans against deposits (at two per cent each).
 
Consumers seeking commercial credit from UCBs have a comparatively higher share of low-risk profile at 31 per cent in FY25 compared to public-sector banks at 24 per cent. But they are equally matched in their exposure to the new-to-credit segment at 38 per cent and 37 per cent respectively. 
 
 
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

