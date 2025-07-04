UCBs see growth in outstanding credit portfolio due to demand, wider reach

The outstanding credit portfolio of urban co-operative banks (UCBs) grew 1.8 times over the past five years (and a year-on-year run rate of 6 per cent) to Rs 2.9 trillion in FY25. According to the first edition of The National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation-TransUnion CIBIL’s first edition of the 'Sahakaar Trends' report, key product segments saw double-digit growth in portfolio balances, driven by increased demand and wider market reach.

The share of commercial loans dominates, accounting for 28 per cent of their books, followed by housing loans (14 per cent), retail business loans (12 per cent), property loans (10 per cent), gold loans (four per cent), and auto and loans against deposits (at two per cent each).